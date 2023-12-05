Linkside decks the stage with Christmas carols
Two Linkside High School teachers will be spreading cheer through music with their inaugural Linkside Community Christmas concert on Friday.
Well-known organist Antonio Lawack and mezzo-soprano Lucretia Sikwebu will host the event at the Trinity Baptist Church in Cape Road...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.