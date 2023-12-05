Two men who allegedly robbed a group of mountain bikers at knifepoint have been arrested in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).
The group were robbed of their valuables on Monday on the jeep track close to Military Road on the slopes above Tamboerskloof in Cape Town.
"A description of the assailants was quickly circulated among the role players within the collaboration efforts of the TMNP Safety Forum. A short while later, police arrested a suspect matching the description, while the second suspect had disappeared," said the city's safety and security MMC JP Smith.
The city's law enforcement tourism unit and SANParks Sea, Air and Mountain (Seam) special operations rangers tracked the second suspect to an informal dwelling on the slopes of the mountain which had previously been unlawfully occupied.
'Knife-wielding robbers' caught in Table Mountain National Park
Image: JP Smith/Facebook
Two men who allegedly robbed a group of mountain bikers at knifepoint have been arrested in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).
The group were robbed of their valuables on Monday on the jeep track close to Military Road on the slopes above Tamboerskloof in Cape Town.
"A description of the assailants was quickly circulated among the role players within the collaboration efforts of the TMNP Safety Forum. A short while later, police arrested a suspect matching the description, while the second suspect had disappeared," said the city's safety and security MMC JP Smith.
The city's law enforcement tourism unit and SANParks Sea, Air and Mountain (Seam) special operations rangers tracked the second suspect to an informal dwelling on the slopes of the mountain which had previously been unlawfully occupied.
Image: JP Smith/Facebook
"The suspect was detained and escorted to a police station where he was positively identified as the accomplice and he was arrested.
"It was the strength of the recently formed collaboration efforts that allowed information to flow quickly and for a coordinated, joint response between all role players," said Smith.
He said the property where the second suspect was found fell under the control of national government and "previous requests to address the unlawful occupation on that site were not answered. Today's action must again prompt national government that the unlawful activities occurring on this site can no longer be left unattended."
Smith appealed to victims of previous attacks on hiking trails around Lion's Head, who believe they can identify the perpetrators from a photo line up, to contact police.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News