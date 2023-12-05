Father’s love inspires him to write children’s book
Gqeberha parent ready to expand storytelling to others to help them reach for their dreams
When a Gqeberha father held his newborn son for the first time, an idea was also born to write a book titled Luca Can Be Anything.
And the book, which Hughan Milborrow reads to little Luca every night before bedtime, can be personalised to each child...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.