A brawl erupted at the Mount Road police station at the weekend when a cleaner allegedly stabbed a court orderly in an argument over a woman.
The incident on Saturday night took place in the barracks attached to the station after the two had allegedly been drinking.
Insiders said the court orderly, a warrant officer, claimed they had consumed alcoholic beverages in barracks room 815, leading to the fight over the woman.
He apparently then left and went to room 813, where he fell asleep.
“About 30 minutes later [the cleaner] came into my room and started to [allegedly] assault me with a bottle,” the orderly told police, according to the incident report seen by The Herald.
“The bottle broke and he stabbed me on my left arm with this bottle.
“The police were contacted and the members took [the suspect] home.
“At about 10pm he returned, and the police had to remove him again.”
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was under investigation.
“It is alleged that on December 2 at about 6.30pm, a cleaner and a police official were embroiled in an altercation at the barracks.
“As a result, the police official was stabbed. He was taken for treatment.”
Asked why they had been drinking in the rooms, Naidu said the issue of alcohol would form part of the investigation.
Sources said the incident was nothing new and similar altercations had erupted several times in the past.
“They drink in those rooms and then they fight over a girl,” the source said.
“No-one is monitoring the rooms and this was why it got so out of hand.”
HeraldLIVE
Court orderly stabbed in fight at Mount Road police station barracks
Image: GOOGLE MAPS
A brawl erupted at the Mount Road police station at the weekend when a cleaner allegedly stabbed a court orderly in an argument over a woman.
The incident on Saturday night took place in the barracks attached to the station after the two had allegedly been drinking.
Insiders said the court orderly, a warrant officer, claimed they had consumed alcoholic beverages in barracks room 815, leading to the fight over the woman.
He apparently then left and went to room 813, where he fell asleep.
“About 30 minutes later [the cleaner] came into my room and started to [allegedly] assault me with a bottle,” the orderly told police, according to the incident report seen by The Herald.
“The bottle broke and he stabbed me on my left arm with this bottle.
“The police were contacted and the members took [the suspect] home.
“At about 10pm he returned, and the police had to remove him again.”
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was under investigation.
“It is alleged that on December 2 at about 6.30pm, a cleaner and a police official were embroiled in an altercation at the barracks.
“As a result, the police official was stabbed. He was taken for treatment.”
Asked why they had been drinking in the rooms, Naidu said the issue of alcohol would form part of the investigation.
Sources said the incident was nothing new and similar altercations had erupted several times in the past.
“They drink in those rooms and then they fight over a girl,” the source said.
“No-one is monitoring the rooms and this was why it got so out of hand.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News