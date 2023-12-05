×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Cleaning of Knysna’s water supply reservoirs nearly done

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 05 December 2023

The cleaning of five reservoirs for the Khayalethu catchment area is 90% complete, Knysna municipal manager Ombali Sebola said.

One of the reservoirs had to be drained after a body was discovered floating in the water on Sunday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela's Legacy: Aspirations and Reflections on Soweto's Vilakazi Street
South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails

Most Read