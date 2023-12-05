Cleaning of Knysna’s water supply reservoirs nearly done
The cleaning of five reservoirs for the Khayalethu catchment area is 90% complete, Knysna municipal manager Ombali Sebola said.
One of the reservoirs had to be drained after a body was discovered floating in the water on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.