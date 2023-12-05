Call for ex-mayor Retief Odendaal to be probed by ethics committee
Odendaal must be investigated for interfering with administration of MBDA, NA’s Stag Mitchell says in motion to be debated by council
The Nelson Mandela Bay council is expected to debate a motion which alleges that DA caucus leader Retief Odendaal, in his previous capacity as mayor, interfered in the administration of the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA).
The motion, recently filed by NA councillor Stag Mitchell and part of the agenda for Thursday’s council meeting, calls for Odendaal to be referred to the rules and ethics committee to be investigated. ..
