Vandalism and theft at a Gqeberha substation has left parts of New Brighton without electricity supply.
According to an alert by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the Mabija Substation was vandalised and the low voltage board stolen.
“The municipality would like to inform residents that there is a power outage affecting Mabija Street, Mtshekisa Road, the Kwaford area and surrounding areas,” it read.
“Operators have been informed and will attend to it as quickly as possible.”
The notice urged residents to refrain from vandalising infrastructure as it has a severe impact on service delivery.
“For more updates, please follow our municipal social media pages.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.
HeraldLIVE
Vandals leave parts of New Brighton without power
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree
Vandalism and theft at a Gqeberha substation has left parts of New Brighton without electricity supply.
According to an alert by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, the Mabija Substation was vandalised and the low voltage board stolen.
“The municipality would like to inform residents that there is a power outage affecting Mabija Street, Mtshekisa Road, the Kwaford area and surrounding areas,” it read.
“Operators have been informed and will attend to it as quickly as possible.”
The notice urged residents to refrain from vandalising infrastructure as it has a severe impact on service delivery.
“For more updates, please follow our municipal social media pages.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News