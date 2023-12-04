Municipality’s firearms management policy under scrutiny
After more than doubling the standard review time, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality intends to finally relook at its outdated firearm policy and firearm operational implementation strategies.
The policy is meant to be reviewed every three years, but the city last updated its policy in January 2016...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.