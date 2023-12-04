Kouga municipality wins St Francis Bay special rating area appeal
The Supreme Court of Appeal has upheld the Kouga municipality’s appeal and set aside a Gqeberha high court ruling that the manner in which the local authority’s special rating area was established was unlawful.
The St Francis Bay Concerned Residents’ Association took the Kouga municipality to court after it amended its rates bylaws in line with the Local Government Municipal Systems Act that give provision for the establishment of the special rating area (SRA) in 2018...
