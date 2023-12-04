×

News

33 human trafficking victims rescued in Benoni, suspect nabbed

04 December 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
A suspect was arrested after 33 male victims were found in a house in Benoni.
Image: Supplied

Thirty-three suspected human trafficking victims were rescued after they were found crowded in one room at a house in Benoni, Gauteng on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said detectives from KwaZulu-Natal were tracing a suspect in connection with a case in which a foreign national was kidnapped in Springfield Park last week.

Netshiunda said investigations led police to the house in Benoni.

He said working together with national police specialised units, the house was tactically penetrated and 33 male victims were found. One suspect was arrested.

He said: “The ages of the victims are yet to be confirmed and the suspect will appear in court soon.”

