Price of petrol, diesel set to fall on Wednesday

Cash-strapped consumers can look forward to more relief at the pumps as the prices of petrol and diesel are set to tumble.
This on the back of November’s reductions.
The Central Energy Fund (CEF) announced on Friday that both grades of petrol (93 and 95 ULP) would be cut by 64c/litre at midnight on Tuesday (December 5).
The wholesale price of high sulphur 0.05% diesel will decrease by R2.35/litre with low sulphur 0.005% diesel dropping by R2.41/litre.
The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will be slashed by R1.71/litre.
These decreases are thanks to the rand appreciating against the US dollar as well as lower international oil prices brought on by increased production and fears of global recession.
From Wednesday, this is what motorists will pay for their fuel of choice.
Inland:
- 93 unleaded — R22.80;
- 95 unleaded — R23.26;
- Diesel 0.05% — R21.81 (wholesale);
- Diesel 0.005% — R21.99 (wholesale).
Coast:
- 95 unleaded — R22.54;
- Diesel 0.05% — R21.09 (wholesale);
- Diesel 0.005% — R21.28 (wholesale). — TimesLIVE
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
From Wednesday, this is what motorists will pay for their fuel of choice.
