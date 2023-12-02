Six dead and another six injured in Gqeberha accident

Six people, including two children, have died and another six were seriously injured in a fatal head on collision on the M17 highway between Motherwell and Kwazakhele this morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the accident between a white Toyota Hilux bakkie and a white VW Golf happened at about 1:30am.
"The bakkie was driving from Motherwell in the direction of Kwazakhele while the VW Golf was driving in the direction of Motherwell when the collision occured," he said.
"Both females (driver and passenger) in the bakkie died on the scene, while two male boys aged 6 and 12 on the back of the bakkie passed away on the scene."
Beetge said six males on the back of the bakkie were seriously injured and taken to Dora Nginza Hospital.
"The two adult males in the VW Golf also passed away on the scene.
"The cause of the accident is being investigated, but a strong suspicion exists that high speed and alcohol were contributing factors."
A case of culpable homicide case is being investigated.
The names of people involved are being withheld until all the next of kin have been notified.
