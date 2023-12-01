×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Price of petrol and diesel set to plummet on December 6

By Motoring Reporter - 02 December 2023
Consumers can expect both grades of petrol to drop by 64c/litre at midnight 5 December. High sulphur 0.05% will decrease by R2,35/litre and low sulphur 0.005% diesel by R2,41/litre.
Consumers can expect both grades of petrol to drop by 64c/litre at midnight 5 December. High sulphur 0.05% will decrease by R2,35/litre and low sulphur 0.005% diesel by R2,41/litre.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Cash-strapped consumers can look forward to more relief at the pumps this December as the prices of petrol and diesel are set to tumble. This on the back of November's reductions. 

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) announced on Friday both grades of petrol (93 and 95 ULP) will be cut by 65c/litre at midnight on December 5. The wholesale price of high sulphur 0.05% diesel will decrease by R2.35/litre with low sulphur 0.005% diesel following suit at R2.41/litre. The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will be slashed by R1.71/litre.

These decreases are thanks to the rand appreciating against the US dollar as well as lower international oil prices brought on by increased production and fears of global recession. 

From December 6, this is what South Africa's motorists will pay for their fuel of choice.

Inland:

  • 93 unleaded — R22.80
  • 95 unleaded — R23.26
  • Diesel 0.05% — R21.81 (wholesale)
  • Diesel 0.005% — R21.99 (wholesale)

Coast:

  • 95 unleaded — R22.54
  • Diesel 0.05% — R21.09 (wholesale)
  • Diesel 0.005% — R21.28 (wholesale)

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...

Most Read