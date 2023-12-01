Nurses and doctors among those in dark after metro power arrears blitz
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality pulled the plug on government facilities in arrears with electricity bills on Thursday, with the North End Prison staving off a power cut after an hour-long meeting with officials.
But the lights went off at the nurses’ and doctors’ residences at Dora Nginza and Kariega’s Provincial Hospital after health department officials could not explain why bills were unpaid...
