Nelson Mandela Bay metro blocks use of buoys on city beaches
Municipality says it does not want to be held accountable if someone drowns
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has blocked the use of the pink NSRI rescue buoys on the city’s beaches as the metro does not want to be held accountable if a drowning occurs.
The municipality has halted the programme for more than a year, despite the impact of the buoys on beaches elsewhere...
