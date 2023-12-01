Môrewag teacher bids farewell after 43 years of shaping young minds
After honing her innate passion for education as a Môrewag Primary School pupil, a Charlo resident returned and spent almost four decades instilling the same in her pupils.
And now after 43 years in teaching, 38 of which was spent at her alma mater, Irma Maree is bidding farewell to an illustrious career of shaping young minds and guiding the enthusiastic goals of her pupils...
