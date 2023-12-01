Motorists warned of pending road closures on N2

Motorists intending to travel along the N2 between Makhanda and Fish River on December 5, 7 and 11 are urged to find alternative routines due to ongoing blasting operations and repair work.
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has advised that blasting on sections 13 and 14 of the N2 has been planned for the three days starting at 2pm each day.
The affected sections will be closed for up to two hours at a time to allow for cleanup operations.
Sanral southern regional manager Mbulelo Peterson advised motorists to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when using the roads.
“Sanral apologises for any inconvenience caused,” Peterson said.
Motorists travelling westwards between East London or eQonce and Gqeberha have been advised to use the following alternative route:
- From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea through to Nanaga and turn left onto the N2 and continue on to Gqeberha.
Motorists travelling eastward between Gqeberha and eQonce or East London are advised to use the following alternative route:
- From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga and turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga, then travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.
- From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to eQonce.
