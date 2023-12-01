The 18-year-old grade 12 pupil who died after being bitten by a snake on Monday night during a matric school camp in Mpumalanga has been named as Siboniso Ngwenya.
Ngwenya was from Mawewe Secondary School in the Matsavana circuit in Dumphries village, which falls within the Bushbuckridge municipality.
According to the department of education, the tragic incident occurred at the school on Monday evening during a grade 12 camp organised to improve pupils' preparation for the 2023 national senior certificate examinations.
Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said: “She was rushed to a nearby clinic. The clinic called an ambulance and on the way to hospital the pupil succumbed to the injury."
"The snake was located and killed,” he said.
Mpumalanga education MEC Bonakele Majuba visited Ngwenya's family on Thursday.
Majuba conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the school.
Matric pupil who died after being bitten by a snake during camp named
