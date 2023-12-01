×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

How Nelson Mandela Bay aims to keep beachfront safe

Cameras, lights, action as metro aims to have boots on the ground for festive season

By Andisa Bonani and Riaan Marais - 01 December 2023

Roadblocks, foot patrols, guards with bicycles, and fixing all broken lights are some of the plans the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will carry out to try to ensure a safe festive season along Gqeberha’s beachfront.

Officials from the city’s electricity and energy department are restoring power to 16 camera poles sponsored through a neighbourhood watch...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...

Most Read