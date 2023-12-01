How Nelson Mandela Bay aims to keep beachfront safe
Cameras, lights, action as metro aims to have boots on the ground for festive season
Roadblocks, foot patrols, guards with bicycles, and fixing all broken lights are some of the plans the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will carry out to try to ensure a safe festive season along Gqeberha’s beachfront.
Officials from the city’s electricity and energy department are restoring power to 16 camera poles sponsored through a neighbourhood watch...
