×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Heat, wind and dry conditions spark Nelson Mandela Bay fire warning

01 December 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

While holiday makers and beachgoers are beating the heat in the waves, weather experts have warned that the potential for devastating veld fires around  Nelson Mandela Bay is dangerously high.

Dry and windy conditions at the weekend, paired with a sudden spike in temperatures, have increased the risk of runaway fires and led to the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issuing an official advisory of possible veld fires...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi eats snails
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...

Most Read