Heat, wind and dry conditions spark Nelson Mandela Bay fire warning
While holiday makers and beachgoers are beating the heat in the waves, weather experts have warned that the potential for devastating veld fires around Nelson Mandela Bay is dangerously high.
Dry and windy conditions at the weekend, paired with a sudden spike in temperatures, have increased the risk of runaway fires and led to the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issuing an official advisory of possible veld fires...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.