Garden Route families get keys to new homes in time for Christmas
Ten Garden Route families are feeling the festive cheer after they were given the keys to their new homes in New Horizon this week, just in time for Christmas.
They are the first in a long line of beneficiaries to benefit from the Ebenezer Housing Project in the Bitou municipality, launched three months ago...
