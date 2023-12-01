A 19-year-old woman is expected to appear before the Giyani magistrate's court on Friday after her arrest for allegedly stabbing her father to death.
According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday at Rooerfontein village outside Giyani in Mopani district after the girl's parents were engaged in a heated argument which resulted in the assault of the mother.
Police received a report about a family fighting at 9.30pm on Wednesday.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said officers discovered the body of a man with stab wounds.
The man was identified by his wife as Edward Frank Ralekgokgo, aged 60.
“According to information available at this stage, it is alleged the deceased had a heated argument with his wife. The daughter realised her mother was assaulted and shouted for the community to assist in stopping the fight.
"The deceased then allegedly attacked the suspect with a knife.
"The suspect managed to get the knife from the deceased and fatally stabbed him.”
Daughter allegedly kills father for threatening her with knife, beating mother
