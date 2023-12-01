Bail for three accused of murdering Nelson Mandela Bay cop
Magistrate says evidence presented against them so far is circumstantial and speculative
Three men accused of involvement in the suspected hit murder of a Nelson Mandela Bay policeman have been released on bail after a magistrate found the evidence against them to be circumstantial and speculative.
Sergeant Khayalethu Mbonomnyama, 41, who was stationed at the Swartkops rapid response unit, was shot dead as he waited in his car for meat he had ordered at Aya’s Lounge in Motherwell on May 7. ..
