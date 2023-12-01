Award-winning poet to visit Nelson Mandela Bay for launch of new collection
On his first visit to the Friendly City, award-winning poet Jacques Coetzee, will be engaging with lovers of the ancient art form and illustrating his poetic prowess when the Ecca Poets launch their new collection, The Salt of Being.
Coetzee’s An Illuminated Darkness picked up both the Ingrid Jonker Award and the Olive Schreiner Prize in 2022. ..
