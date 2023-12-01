‘Addicted to the Addict’ author launches book tour in Gqeberha
Having witnessed the detrimental effects of substance abuse, Pastor Curt van Heerden took it upon himself to assist people to overcome addiction by writing a book to serve as a road map to recovery, hope and healing.
The founder of the Institution of Grace rehabilitation centre is in Gqeberha as part of a tour to introduce his book, Addicted to the Addict...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.