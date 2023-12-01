×

‘Addicted to the Addict’ author launches book tour in Gqeberha

By Roslyn Baatjies - 01 December 2023

Having witnessed the detrimental effects of substance abuse, Pastor Curt van Heerden took it upon himself to assist people to overcome addiction by writing a book to serve as a road map to recovery, hope and healing.

The founder of the Institution of Grace rehabilitation centre is in Gqeberha as part of a tour to introduce his book, Addicted to the Addict...

