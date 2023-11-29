Suspects still awaiting trial — where the group successfully opposed bail — have to date been in custody for the equivalent of 395 years and eight months.
Supermarket group has its own team of crime fighters catching the bad guys
Image: 123RF/peopleimages12
A specialist team of investigators, data and crime analysts and law experts at the Shoprite group has led to a decline in armed robberies and burglaries at its shops nationwide, the retailer says.
The group’s crime-fighting efforts have also led to the prosecution of criminals, ensuring sentences totalling 1,384 years and three months — including 24 life sentences — in the past three years.
Suspects still awaiting trial — where the group successfully opposed bail — have to date been in custody for the equivalent of 395 years and eight months.
“Our priority is creating a safer environment for our customers and employees,” head of group security and loss prevention Oswald Meiring said.
“Securing arrests and sentences are critical to deter and reduce crime.”
Operating from the group’s command centre established in 2018, the team uses technology, artificial intelligence and an intelligence network.
Community members play a role in helping track down criminals, the group said.
“South Africans are tired of crime and want to do their part in bringing offenders to book.
“Calls to our tip-off line with information about ‘persons of interest’ regularly assist us with tracking down repeat offenders who elude law enforcement,” Meiring said.
The group has more than 3,000 shops and a fleet of 1,000 trucks and 1,500 truck trailers which are monitored by the command centre.
Predictive and historical analysis of crime data, live information on strikes and protests, as well as security devices which can be triggered remotely are some of the ways in which criminal operations are foiled.
Arrests are made by working closely with police and the National Prosecuting Authority. The group said it shares intelligence with them to ensure bail is successfully opposed and it has employed an expert criminal law lawyer to assist with the prosecution of criminals. Data and crime analysts testify in support of aggravating circumstances during sentencing.
“In an operating environment marked by high unemployment, frequent protest action and load-shedding, the safety of our customers and employees is of the utmost importance. We will continue to use all available tools and resources to identify, track down and prosecute offenders,” Meiring said.
TimesLIVE
