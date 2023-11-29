×

Steve Biko honoured with street name in Gqeberha

By Andisa Bonani - 29 November 2023

Gqeberha can officially welcome Steve Biko Street and say goodbye to Strand Street after the road was renamed after the anti-apartheid activist on Wednesday.

The street houses the Sanlam Building where Biko was tortured...

