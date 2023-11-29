Steve Biko honoured with street name in Gqeberha
Gqeberha can officially welcome Steve Biko Street and say goodbye to Strand Street after the road was renamed after the anti-apartheid activist on Wednesday.
The street houses the Sanlam Building where Biko was tortured...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.