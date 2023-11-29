×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Experts urge SMMEs to become successful ‘eggpreneurs’

By Simtembile Mgidi - 29 November 2023

Small-scale farmers devastated by the H7 bird flu virus are advised to formalise their businesses and insure their assets in preparation for natural disasters.

This was the key message at the Egg Industry Small, Medium and Micro Enterprise Symposium held at Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale campus on Tuesday and Wednesday. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Most Read