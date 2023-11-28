×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mother and son, 9, murdered at their home in Alberton 'by gardener'

28 November 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Gauteng police have arrested a 37-year-old suspect after a 34-year-old mother and her son were found murdered in their home. Stock photo.
Gauteng police have arrested a 37-year-old suspect after a 34-year-old mother and her son were found murdered in their home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A resident of Randhart in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, arrived home on Monday evening to a horrific scene, finding his wife and nine-year-old son hacked to death inside the house, allegedly by a gardener.

Gauteng police confirmed the arrest of a 37-year-old suspect.

The 34-year-old mother and the couple's son were found at about 6.05pm, said Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

When the husband arrived home, he was allegedly attacked by the gardener, who was carrying an axe. Masondo said the man was able to alert a security guard, who responded and apprehended the gardener. 

He said police have charged the gardener with two counts of murder. 

The suspect is expected to appear before the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Most Read