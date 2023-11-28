KZN to introduce new number plates in December

On December 1, KwaZulu-Natal motorists will start switching to new number plates carrying the generic “ZN” instead of the town-specific ones now in place.
The provincial government says the number plates need to change because there are almost no new numbers available and the only solution is to use the “ZN” plates. The plates will cost R350 depending on the manufacturer.
Motorists will be given two years to migrate from the current number plate system. The first phase will commence from December 1 to February 28, said KwaZulu-Natal department of transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane. Phase 1 will cater for the registration of new motor vehicles, reregistration of vehicles to new owners, stolen vehicles that are recovered and relicensed in the owner’s name and government vehicles.
The second phase commencing on March 1 2024 will allow all vehicle owners to migrate from the current system to a new system. Motorists will be given 21 months to voluntarily migrate to the new system, after which it will be mandatory.
The new number plates will not reflect location or demarcation but instead have a continuous numbering system. The new configuration will consist of two letters, two numbers and then two letters followed by the KwaZulu-Natal coat of arms, then the ZN suffix.
The numbers for the general population will be blue on white, while public transport vehicles will be black on white and government vehicles will be red on white. Motorists will still be able to buy personalised plates with up to seven characters followed by the ZN suffix.
The provincial department of transport says it has tested the eNaTIS system and can confirm it is able to activate the new numbering system, supported by the Road Traffic Management Corporation. As part of the process the final gazette is expected to be published on November 30, with inputs and views from various stakeholders and the public since the issuing of the first gazette earlier this month.
Provincial motor licensing bureaus are training their staff on changes brought about by the system.
KZN to introduce new number plates in December
