Jazz lovers set to be blown away
Bay-born international artist Faku to bring his sounds to Gqeberha stage this weekend
Jazz lovers are in for a grand treat this weekend as New Brighton’s internationally renowned Feya Faku gets ready to blow fans away.
Bringing a mature yet cosmopolitan sound to the Gqeberha stage, Faku, 61, said residents could look forward to a show influenced by his international experiences, yet rooted in his love for the Eastern Cape...
