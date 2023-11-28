×

Initiate dies after assault at illegal circumcision school

By TimesLIVE - 28 November 2023
A Xhosa initiate poses for a photograph at initiation school at a village, in Tsomo, in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa, November 25, 2023.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters

Lusikisiki police are investigating a murder at an illegal circumcision school.

Eastern Cape spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a 20-year-old initiate died at Nkunzini, in the Magwa tea plantation area, on Thursday “due to an assault by unknown males at the school”.

The school was previously shut down as the operator was not a registered traditional surgeon but he reopened it illegally.

“The suspect is known and is at large as police are looking for him so that he can be arrested for unlawful circumcision and murder.”

