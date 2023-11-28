Donated bakkies lighten Gift of the Givers’ workload

Isuzu Motors SA has donated three bakkies to humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, bolstering its efforts to bring critical disaster relief to communities in often hard-to-reach and remote locations across the country.
The handover of the new Isuzu D-Max bakkies is a continuation of a partnership started in 2019, when the company donated three bakkies and three trucks to the foundation.
The Isuzu D-Max bakkies are built for difficult terrain and fuel efficiency, and will allow Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman’s teams to continue to service areas that are difficult to reach.
In 2019, the company also handed over three water tankers, still used today, to assist the foundation’s efforts to provide water to drought-stricken Eastern Cape towns such as Makhanda, Graaff-Reinet, Somerset East, Dikeni and Fort Beaufort, transporting an average of 250,000l of water a month.
“We care about the communities within which we operate,” Isuzu Motors SA senior vice-president for human capital and corporate affairs Mongezi Hermans said.
“As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to taking action and boldly doing more to make a positive impact in uplifting vulnerable communities.
“Our collaboration with Gift of the Givers reflects the core team values of our organisation and has significantly expanded our ability to rapidly respond to our communities when they need it most.
“We pride ourselves in being a company that brings hope to our communities.”
The partnership has provided the Gift of the Givers Foundation with fundamental support needed to extend its disaster relief efforts to provinces that have suffered from devastating floods and drought, including the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
“As we receive these bakkies, we are extremely motivated to do more,” Sooliman said.
“These vehicles are lifelines which serve as a critical logistic tool, especially with mobilising our teams to reach communities situated in challenging terrains.
“Transport forms a big part of what we do as we are often the first point of contact to provide disaster relief to those in need, making our partnership with Isuzu invaluable.”
HeraldLIVE
Donated bakkies lighten Gift of the Givers’ workload
