Daughter’s relief after former Gqeberha woman, 79, released by Hamas

By Brandon Nel and Reuters - 28 November 2023

A British-Israeli woman is breathing a sigh of relief after her mother, a former Gqeberha resident, was released from captivity by Hamas, almost two months since she and about 240 others were taken hostage.

Channah Peri, 79, and her son, Nadav Popplewell, 51, were last seen being taken hostage into Gaza on October 7...

