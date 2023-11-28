Court erred in denying bail to woman accused of killing husband, says lawyer
A Gqeberha businesswoman, accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of her former husband and Zwide doctor, has claimed the state made seven fundamental misdirections in refusing her bail.
In presenting his heads of argument in the Gqeberha high court on Monday, the lawyer for Nothukela Ethel Mphahlwa-Noqekwa, advocate Bongo Mvinjelwa, said New Brighton magistrate Mphutumi Mpofu had not take into consideration the hardships her family would experience by her continued detention, among other factors. ..
