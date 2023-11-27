×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stage set for pantomime ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’

Premium
By Devon Koen - 27 November 2023

Sinister plots, mystical magic and an enchanting journey are what lies ahead for theatregoers as one of Gqeberha’s leading theatre companies, Pemads,  brings to the stage Goldilocks and the Three Bears. 

Punted as something local audiences have never experienced before, the 2023 annual pantomime promises to be a laugh-a-minute, intriguing production. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest