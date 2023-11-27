Residents have to head to the bushes due to blocked drainage system

Residents of Ward 54 in Motherwell have resorted to forming “poop troops” to keep safe while relieving themselves in nearby bushes.
This is a result of the bathrooms becoming no-go areas because of a blocked reticulation system that instead spews out the waste.
Resident Patricia Ganya said since June it had been a nightmare when using the toilet or emptying the sink.
“You flush and that water comes right back up through your drain or the one next door,” she said.
A number of the residents no longer use their toilets and instead have formed a “poop group” with a neighbour or someone in the house.
“It’s unsafe so you have to literally set times with the children and train them that every three hours we have to go to the bush.
“You cannot just leave any time you want at night,” she said.
Between Nkumbi and Khalendulo streets, 20 houses have been affected.
Streams of dirty water run between the two streets.
“We have gone from pillar to post trying to get help,” Ganya said.
Ganya said the situation had subjected them to health risks while ward councillor Lungile Minyayo had not set foot in the area.
“We are scooping faeces with buckets.
“We are no longer even disgusted that our municipality has little regard for us.
“My house is empty because I have had to send my grandchildren away because who can live under these conditions,” she said.
Vuyisile Mamkeli, who has worms coming out of his drain, said water even comes out of the toilet.
“It’s hard to do anything now because the reality is that we are sinking in the sewer,” he said.
In a statement published by ActionSA last week, provincial leader Athol Trollip criticised the lack of action from the municipality after being informed about the issue in October.
“Despite multiple attempts to bring this issue to the attention of Barry Martin, the director of water and sanitation, there has been a shocking lack of response,” he said.
“One water retention pond in Mtendwe Street is affected by a blockage, resulting in a frog and mosquito infestation in the neighbourhood.
“The delayed response from the councillor’s office is yet another example of the lack of care and urgency when it comes to these pressing service delivery matters,” Trollip said.
Martin and Minyayo had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.
Infrastructure and engineering political head Khanya Ngqisha said the area was affected by a malfunctioning sewer pump station in Konofile Street which had been broken since heavy rains in September.
“The initial delay in fixing it was worsened by an unmaintained stormwater pond that flooded the area,” Ngqisha said.
He said the municipality had fixed the pump station on Friday, however, a blockage was discovered in the incoming line, caused by a malfunctioning gate valve on the inlet line.
“Due to safety concerns, plant maintenance was unable to remove the valve.
“The wastewater conveyance [division] is now in the process of engaging the minor works contractor to assist with excavations and the removal of the valve and blockage on the incoming line.
“The contractor has already been on site for assessment, and the work will commence soon,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Residents have to head to the bushes due to blocked drainage system
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
HeraldLIVE
