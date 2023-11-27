×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pride celebrated on the netball court

By Simtembile Mgidi - 27 November 2023

Instead of organising a traditional parade, the second annual Gqeberha Pride Festival on Saturday took a unique approach by hosting netball games behind the Tshangana Clinic in New Brighton.

The event served as a component of its awareness campaign against gender-based violence (GBV)...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest