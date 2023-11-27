Pride celebrated on the netball court
Instead of organising a traditional parade, the second annual Gqeberha Pride Festival on Saturday took a unique approach by hosting netball games behind the Tshangana Clinic in New Brighton.
The event served as a component of its awareness campaign against gender-based violence (GBV)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.