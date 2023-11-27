×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Horrific allegations in report on treatment at state hospitals

By Brandon Nel - 27 November 2023

At least seven Eastern Cape hospitals are in a sorry state, according to a damning report, citing human rights abuses and service decline.

The report, released on Wednesday and compiled by the FF+, was submitted to the SA Human Rights Commission...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest