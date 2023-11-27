A Gqeberha man has been sentenced to life behind bars for the rape of a Motherwell teenager.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Lazola Buwa, 25, had been sentenced in the Gqeberha regional court on Thursday.
“On September 5 2021, the accused went to the victim’s [NU29] house looking for her mother and when he realised that the mother was not at home, he raped the 14-year-old.
“A rape case was opened and Buwa was arrested the next day by Detective Sergeant Kelibone Mokhatla from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) in Gqeberha.
“At the time, he was released on R1,000 bail,” she said.
Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata welcomed the sentence meted out to Buwa as the country observed 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.
“Sexual violence is a persistent problem, and it does not only violate human rights but also leaves deep psychological and emotional scars on victims,” Ncata said.
“Sentencing such as this is encouraging as it clearly indicates that members of the SAPS, including the FCS units, are working hard to tackle crimes against women and children, as this remains one of our priorities.”
HeraldLIVE
Gqeberha man gets life for raping 14-year-old girl
Image: 123RF
