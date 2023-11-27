×

Dollery Street house tenants deny dumping

Regeneration project member says people in clifftop buildings adding to Russell Road’s problems by throwing refuse, sewage over balconies

By Guy Rogers - 27 November 2023

Tenants in the row of “problem houses” in Dollery Street have denied that they are emptying refuse and sewage over their balconies into Russell Road, where a cleanup and renewal project is under way.

But Russell Road Regeneration members say they have a number of witnesses who saw dumping in the past and it is clear the problem is continuing...

