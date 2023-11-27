×

News

Bus-torching accused’s case postponed

Premium
By Devon Koen - 27 November 2023

Almost a month after she allegedly torched a multimillion-rand luxury coach, Yamkela Mahobe will finally bring a formal bail application next week. 

Making a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday, the 24-year-old was informed that the address she gave police was not correct...

