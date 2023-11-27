×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bay school richly rewarded after pupil wins book review competition

Premium
By Simtembile Mgidi - 27 November 2023

A grade 2 Cotswold Primary School pupil received a big boost in her mission to spread the passion for reading with her peers after her book review won a Jonathan Ball Publishers competition and R15,000 worth of books.

In addition to dozens of books delivered to her school recently, Limyoli Mabusela also bagged a book voucher worth R2,000 to ensure she continues to delve into the magic of reading...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest