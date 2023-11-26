GBVF activist on mission to educate and empower girls

Longtime East London gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) activist Dr Lesley-Ann Foster is unimpressed by the prosecution rate of perpetrators of gender-based violence.
Speaking after attending a gathering to discuss eradicating child marriage and empowering girls across the world in Cape Town, Foster said there was a need to invest in the “education of girls and boys to have them understand the value of each [other] to a society free of violence”.
Foster is the executive director of the East London-based Masimanyane Women’s Rights International and a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s gender-based violence interim steering committee.
“The event I attended had two panels. The first focused on women, the abuse they suffer and the need to educate them on human rights issues.
“The question was raised on what women empowerment should include and how we raise their status across societies so that they are respected, protected and enjoy their human rights in totality.
“Second, suggestions were put forward on possible strategies to change the trajectory of GBVF. We need to embrace an all of society approach.
“Everyone can contribute to ending GBVF. We are a better society if the contribution of women and girls, men and boys, is valued equally,” Foster said.
Among the speakers at the gathering included former US first-lady Michelle Obama, former first-lady Graça Machel, global philanthropist Melinda French Gates and global human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.
“The panel with Obama focused on adolescent girls and young women. A key aspect of the discussions was the prevention of child marriage, the argument being that girls forced into marriage as children lose their education and trapped on a cycle of poverty.
“Amal Clooney spoke of her work where she litigates governments who support and on some cases, promote violence against women.
“Mama Graçe Machel Mandela spoke with passion about the work she does in Africa to fight for the rights and recognition of girls. She is feisty in ensuring that girls remain at school, obtain a decent education and strive for careers that lift them, their families and communities out of poverty.”
In the recent national police statistics, Mthatha, Lusikisiki, KwaBhaca and Mbizana made it once again on the third quarter July to September 2023 /2024 top 30 stations on sexual offences, rape and murder.
Provincial Lusikisiki came first with 74 sexual offences reported cases, down by three cases compared to the same period last year. Murder cases dropped from 49 to 36.
Mthatha comes second with reported 68 sexual offence cases, down by four, 64 rape, down by six and murders increased to 61 cases from 53.
KwaBhaca comes third with increased sexual offences from 35 to 45, rapes increased from 28 to 40.
Mbizana comes fourth with increased sexual offences from 40 to 45, 39 rapes were reported an increase from 37 last year.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said 1,170 arrests were made during December 2021 and a total of 1,690 for December 2022 by family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations unit nationally.
Ages of victims ranged from five years and above and while those arrested were from 25 years and above
“There were those committed by family members and those that were not related to the victims,” Mathe said.
Foster said: “We will never be happy while the levels of rape, sexual assaults and femicide continue to increase. In the words of Madiba; no woman is free until all women are free. The struggle has to continue.
“As a society, we have had many gains in respect of GBVF. We have gained recognition that GBVF is a human rights violation. We gained the victim empowerment programme, updated legislation on domestic violence [in] 1998.
“[We gained] the Sexual Offences Act that broadened the definition of rape to include penetration of body orifices. Later we received the Thuthuzela Care Centres to comprehensively support rape survivors.
"[We also gained] women’s agitation, protests and recently the Totalshutdown campaign.
“The Totalshutdown campaign led to the signing of a Declaration on GBVF and the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.”
