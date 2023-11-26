An armed robbery attempt at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre at the weekend rattled shoppers.
The incident occurred at about 11.30am on Saturday.
“Walmer Park Centre management can confirm that around 11.30am on Saturday, an attempted armed robbery occurred at the mall, with no injuries,” centre manager Leonie Scheepers said.
“There is an ongoing investigation.
“The police have been provided with all the CCTV footage and details.”
A restaurant owner described the chaotic incident where a man brandishing a firearm seized a shopper, who screamed in terror.
“The victim began shouting and screaming, creating a commotion, before the [gunman] made a beeline for the exit.
“It was terrifying, I didn’t know what to do,” she said.
“During the scuffle, I told my patrons to get down.
“There were kids in the restaurant and they were traumatised.”
Thinking the situation had calmed down, she left the eatery to assess whether it was safe.
“I checked the parking lot.
“However, I heard another round of screaming and people saying another person was running around with a firearm.
“I hurried back to my restaurant to reassure everyone and ensure their safety.
“Fortunately, no shots were fired.”
One patron said:
“It was chaotic, very frightening, and everything happened so fast.
“We didn’t know what to do or expect, we just got down immediately.
“The owner of the eatery handled the situation extremely well.”
Atlas spokesperson Ryan Morris said: “Atlas Security can confirm that we responded to an incident of an armed robbery at Walmer Park Shopping Centre.
“The scene was handed to the SAPS and our response team withdrew.”
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case had not been opened.
“No case was reported at the Walmer police station in respect of an attempted robbery at a local shopping centre in Walmer,” she said.
Chaos at Walmer Park mall as gunman takes hostage
Image: 123RF/ LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS
