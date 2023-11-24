The search for two young people who drowned during a cleansing ceremony in the Kliprivier is over after the recovery of a second body on Friday.
The aquatic and rescue unit of the Johannesburg emergency management service (EMS), with the police's water wing, last Saturday confirmed they were searching for the bodies of an 18-year-old female and 21-year-old male after they were swept away last Friday in Olifantsvlei.
The search continued until Wednesday when EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo confirmed the recovery of a body from the stream.
On Friday, she said the units had recovered another body despite the “scorching heat and contaminated water for six days”.
“EMS and the police operational teams have recovered the body of a male a few kilometres from where the female body was recovered. We are waiting for the body to be identified,” she said.
This latest incident comes a week after search and rescue teams recovered the body of an unidentified teenage boy from the Klipspruit stream. The 18-year-old was swept away last Tuesday after he apparently tried to cross the stream from Klipspruit West to Kliptown, EMS said at the time.
TimesLIVE
Recovery of second body ends search for duo who drowned during cleansing ceremony
Reporter
Image: Joburg EMS
