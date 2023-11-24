×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mutilated body of newborn found near dam in Waterval

24 November 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
A community member was walking on a bridge when he discovered the body of the newborn baby. File picture
A community member was walking on a bridge when he discovered the body of the newborn baby. File picture
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell

The mutilated body of a newborn baby boy was discovered near a dam in Waterval in the Vhembe district in Limpopo on Thursday.

Waterval police are investigating a case of birth concealment.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said police were alerted about the discovery at a bridge at Magangeni dam.

Mashaba said a community member was walking on the bridge when he discovered the body with parts missing.

“At this stage no one has been arrested and the investigation continues,” he said.

The police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact W/O Jabu Mukhari at 079 894 5473, Crime Stop at 0860 10111 or the nearest police station, or use the MySAPS app.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct

Latest