Mpumalanga police have arrested a school security guard who allegedly raped a grade 11 pupil who arrived at school early to prepare for an exam.
The incident happened on November 17 in Allemansdrift, near Vaalbank.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the 16-year-old girl arrived at 6am to find the school gate partially open. She entered, saw the school security guard and greeted him before going to an open classroom.
“The victim alleged the security guard came to her class and said he was looking for a suspect trying to break in. He left her in [the] class[room] and returned with an iron rod.
“The victim alleged the security guard instructed her to go with him, pulled her by her clothes and threatened to assault her with the rod if she made a noise. She was forced into bushes where the security guard allegedly raped her. At the time, neither the pupils nor teachers were at school.
Mpumalanga pupil allegedly raped at school after arriving early to prepare for exam
Image: paylessimages/123RF
Mpumalanga police have arrested a school security guard who allegedly raped a grade 11 pupil who arrived at school early to prepare for an exam.
The incident happened on November 17 in Allemansdrift, near Vaalbank.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the 16-year-old girl arrived at 6am to find the school gate partially open. She entered, saw the school security guard and greeted him before going to an open classroom.
“The victim alleged the security guard came to her class and said he was looking for a suspect trying to break in. He left her in [the] class[room] and returned with an iron rod.
“The victim alleged the security guard instructed her to go with him, pulled her by her clothes and threatened to assault her with the rod if she made a noise. She was forced into bushes where the security guard allegedly raped her. At the time, neither the pupils nor teachers were at school.
“The victim managed to escape after the security guard left her to go to buy food. She was instructed not to go anywhere and [he allegedly] threatened to stab her with the rod and throw her in a nearby dam. After he left, the victim went in the opposite direction where she got transport and reported the matter to the police,” said Mohlala.
Police launched a search for the suspect and he was arrested later that evening.
He appeared in court on Monday and his case was postponed to next week.
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela expressed dismay at the incident, saying: “A school is like a second home to learners.
“A person committing crime on school premises is like a person who attacks you at home. Those people have to spend time behind bars.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
World
World
News
Politics