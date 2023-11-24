Gqeberha businessman guilty of tax fraud
A Gqeberha businessman and his company were this week convicted on numerous counts of tax fraud.
The city’s commercial crimes court found Thozamile Sheperd Mangweni, 63, and his company, Katlang General Trading CC, contravened the Tax Administration Act by submitting false Value Added Tax (VAT) 201 returns to the SA Revenue Service (Sars)...
