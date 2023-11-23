Youths make a joke of Nelson Mandela Bay substation security
TikTok video shows men laughing and fiddling with switches after gaining easy access
Risking life and limb for a laugh, a group of Gqeberha youths filmed themselves fiddling with electricity switches in a substation in the Bay after easily gaining access to the unsecured asset.
Energy experts have labelled the incident as life-threatening and a hazard to the surrounding homes in the area while calling for strict security protocols to be put in place to prevent future incidents of potentially costly vandalism...
